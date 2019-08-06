LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday that their games will appear on national TV six times during the 2019-2020 season.
The games that will be broadcast nationally on NBS Sports Network include the Knights' home opener on Oct. 2 vs. the San Jose Sharks.
Here's a breakdown of games that will appear on NBCSN during the season:
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose at 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 23 at Anaheim 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 1 vs. Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 18 at Arizona 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 25 vs. Arizona at 7:30 p.m.
The Knights will not be on NHL on NBC this upcoming season, the NHL announced Tuesday.
