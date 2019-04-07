LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mark your calendars! The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League have released the schedule for the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Series.
The opening round will have the Golden Knights in San Jose as they face off against the San Jose Sharks on April 10 at 7:30 p.m., the hockey team said.
The rest of the schedule for the First Round Series includes:
- Game 2 in San Jose on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Games 3 and 4 at T-Mobile Arena on April 14 and 16, both at 7:30 p.m.
Games 5 and 7, if needed, will be played in San Jose on April 18 and 23, respectively, the Knights said. Game 6, also if needed, will be played at T-Mobile on April 21.
Times for the additional games in the First Round Series will be announced as needed, the team said.
Watch parties have been scheduled for the first two away games at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and Topogolf, the Knights said. Admission is free and are first-come, first-serve.
Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes and will feature appearances by Chance, the Golden Aces and KnightLine.
