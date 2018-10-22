LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL named Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as one of the "Three Stars" of the week.
His accomplishments include a 26-save performance in a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 16 and followed it up with 17 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 20, according to a release from the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights said this is Fleury's 408th career victory which made him the 10th player on the NHL's all-time wins list.
The other players recognized by the NHL are Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.
