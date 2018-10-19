LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At just 22 years old, Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch signed a lucrative contract extension worth $33 million.
General Manager George McPhee announced the move on Friday. Tuch committed his skills to the team through the 2025-26 hockey season.
According to a release, Tuch will earn an average of $4,750,000 annually. He was brought onto the team from the Minnesota Wild during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.
