LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced the return of the "Golden Knights Express" as a way to help transport fans to and from home games at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights Express is a non-stop service that offers round trips for $4 and will serve new park and ride locations across all parts of the Las Vegas Valley, according to a statement from RTC.
The RTC will operate four Golden Knights Express routes during the 2018-2019 season, RTC said. The routes are scheduled to start during the Knights preseason games, which are set to begin Sept. 16.
All routes will have a designated pick up and drop off location where Frank Sinatra Drive connects with an access road near the Excalibur parking garage, according to RTC. From there, it is an approximate 10 minute walk to T-Mobile Arena.
The routes offered on the Golden Knights Express are:
- Route 605 - Summerlin Golden Knights Express: Starts at Red Rock Casino and leaves between almost two hours, 95 minutes and 75 minutes before puck drop. Usual ride time is 35 minutes.
- Route 606 - Henderson Golden Knights Express: Starts at Green Valley Ranch Resort and leave between almost two hours, 95 minutes and 75 minutes before puck drop. Usual ride time is 35 minutes. Additional stops include PT's Ranch at 2430 East Pebble Road. Departure times from PT's range from 105 minutes, 85 minutes and 70 minutes before puck drop.
- Route 607 - Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express: Starts at Santa Fe Station and leaves between 105 minutes and 85 minutes before puck drop. Usual ride time is 35 minutes.
- Route 608 - Southwest Golden Knights Express: Starts at Born and Raised Las Vegas at 7260 South Cimarron Road and leaves between 95 minutes and 75 minutes before puck drop. Usual ride time is 25 minutes.
After the game, each route will depart the arena approximately 20 minutes and 30 minutes after the game ends, RTC said. Routes 605 and 606 will also have a third departure 40 minutes after the game.
“Not only is it affordable and convenient to let RTC do the driving, it’s fun to ride with fellow fans to the games,” Tina Quigley, RTC General Manager, said. “It was an easy decision for us to continue the Golden Knights Express service to ensure all Southern Nevadans, regardless of where they live, have a safe, convenient and affordable way to get to and from the T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights games."
For more information on RTC’s transit routes and fare program, visit rtcsnv.com or call (702) 228-RIDE (7433).
