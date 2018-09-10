LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland and his family announced the Vegas Born Heroes Foundation as a way to honor community heroes.
According to a statement from the Golden Knights, the foundation's mission is to publicly recognize and reward charities and community members who "consistently and selflessly help others to benefit the city of Las Vegas."
“My family and I wanted to create this foundation to recognize the incredible men and women who work to better our community every day,” Engelland said. “I’m honored to do a small part in thanking them for their contributions.”
Engelland will hand-pick 20 community heroes to attend a Vegas Golden Knights game, receive a Knights jersey and a Vegas Born Heroes shirt, the statement said.
Nomination for community heroes can be sent to Engosheroesnomination@gmail.com until Sept. 25. Fans can learn more about the foundation by following @EngosHeroes on Twitter.
