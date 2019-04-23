SAN JOSE (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was not holding back ahead of Tuesday's Game 7 versus the San Jose Sharks.
In a story from Bay Area News Group reporter Curtis Pashelka on Monday, Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said Gallant was doing a lot of trash talking during the seven-game series with the Golden Knights.
When DeBoer was asked about chatter between teams and whether or not that would work in the Sharks' favor, DeBoer said, "I don’t know if it works in our favor. I mean, there’s still chatter. Their coach is chattering. He’s probably doing the most chattering. He’s talking to our players constantly during the game, which I haven’t seen before.
“That’s probably where most of the chatter’s coming from now. The players are playing."
Gallant responded to DeBoer's comments during media availability before Tuesday's Game 7.
"For that clown to say that in the paper yesterday, it's not right," Gallant said. "There might have been two incidents that happened, and I'll tell you both of the incidents.
"Logan Couture. I thought it was embellishment, so I'm yelling at the referee, not yelling at Logan Couture" Gallant said, referencing Couture's apparent injury and subsequent penalty on Jonathan Marchessault in Game 5.
Gerard Gallant went full @bryceharper3 this morning,— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 23, 2019
🤡 question, bro
Gallant called DeBoer a “clown” and “classless” after the Sharks head coach called Gallant “ridiculous” for the amount of chirping he has done this series at San Jose players #VegasBorn #KnightUp pic.twitter.com/LGpTOzWe2H
"The other one, Game 2, Evander Kane's yelling at Ryan Reaves between the bench. And Evander yells at me, he said, 'Hey coach, when are you going to send your big guy out on the ice and play him for more than four minutes?'" Gallant continued. "And I said, 'He's played ten minutes every game and he's going to play a lot more.'"
Gallant shrugged, then said, "Those are the two times, if I'm going to be a chirper and a loud-mouth. I think people know me as a coach and respect me as a coach and if he's going to yap about that, that's a little unclassy for me."
The Golden Knights are tied with the Sharks 3-3 in the series. They play Tuesday at 7 p.m.
