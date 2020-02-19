LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are encouraging fans to arrive early to Thursday's game at T-Mobile Arena, as there will be road closures and anticipated traffic delays related to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Las Vegas.
According to a release from the team, doors to the game will now open at 5 p.m. in advance of the 7 p.m. game against the Lightning.
The Golden Knights offered the following travel information and recommendations:
I-15 Northbound will be closed from the 215 interchange through the 95 interchange beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. PT and continuing through approximately 7:15 p.m. PT.
All fans coming from Summerlin are encouraged to avoid the 215 and instead take 95 to I-15 Southbound (I-15 Southbound will not be subjected to any closures).
All fans coming from the South/Henderson area are encouraged to exit I-15 Northbound at Blue Diamond and take either Las Vegas Boulevard or Dean Martin Drive northbound.
Fans should also consider taking east/west surface routes to the game (IE: Tropicana Avenue, Harmon Avenue, Hacienda Avenue). Please note taking Russell Road near the airport is not advised.
Las Vegas Boulevard and Frank Sinatra Drive will not be subjected to any closures.
Traffic following the conclusion of the Golden Knights/Lightning game is not expected to be impacted.
Fans traveling from North Las Vegas should not be impacted by the closures.
RTC Golden Knights Express
The team did note that RTC will operate its Golden Knights Express service on a regular schedule for Thursday's game.
Riders are encouraged to consider opting for an earlier Golden Knights Express departure option to ensure arrival to the game on time.
To view a list of departure times at each location, visit: http://bit.ly/2T2gnxu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.