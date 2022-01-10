LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A casino in downtown Las Vegas will celebrate its 116th anniversary this week.
According to a news release, Las Vegas' original hotel, the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, will celebrate 116 years of operation on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The property originally opened on One Fremont Street as Hotel Nevada.
According to Golden Gate, the property's legacy spans the birth of Las Vegas, the Roaring 20s, the Rat Pack era and now the 21st century.
"Since its inception in 1906, the downtown mainstay has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the city’s hospitality and gaming industry," the property said in the release.
