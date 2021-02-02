LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Entertainment announced Tuesday that it will debut a cashless gaming option at its properties.
According to a news release, in partnership with Marker Trax, the company will debut "Quick Play" at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., and will roll out at Golden Entertainment’s other casinos and taverns soon thereafter.
The release states that players will be able to use Quick Play and easily access advances electronically.
Quick Play is powered by Marker Trax technology which interfaces with Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS casino management system to seamlessly issue, record, manage, and track players’ cashless advances and electronic balances, according to the release.
Guests will be able to sign up for Quick Play either online or through an app and access their advance balance from the any gaming device at Golden’s properties.
The advance will then be available as players play different machines through Golden Entertainment’s loyalty program, True Rewards.
