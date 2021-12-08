LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Corral in Henderson is the latest buffet in the Las Vegas Valley to reopen.
The popular culinary choice among tourists has had a slow return to the valley as the number of visitors roars back to pre-pandemic levels.
Some buffets have returned, but dozens of others remain closed, from the Strip, downtown and local neighborhoods.
The buffet on Sunset Road will reopen Dec. 16 after closing in March 2020.
"We have had a lot of hardships since COVID. A lot of optimism, some nervousness," said Jason Martin, district leader.
Managers said the demand has soared significantly since summer, as large events have returned, more tourists are traveling, and families have a craving for a buffet, but have trouble finding one that is open.
The franchise has only had its Lamb Boulevard location open since mid-2020.
The location requires 100 workers of all positions and is still hiring. Click here for more information.
