LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gold Coast Hotel and Casino announced the company will host a job fair on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the company, the Coast-to-Coast Career Fair will feature multiple employers looking to fill positions in sales, marketing, hospitality, law enforcement, customer service administration, accounting, financial services, banking, retail and insurance.
The event is open to all experience levels and is free to the public, the casino said. Guests are urged to bring several copies of their resume and to dress professionally.
The Gold Coast Hotel and Casino is located on 4000 West Flamingo Road.
