LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is planning to ring in the new year with a early fireworks show on New Year's Eve.
According to a news release, attendees are invited to experience a "magical firework show" on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to ring in the new year celebrations.
Guests are invited to line up at 8:30 p.m. for the fireworks show, which will be viewable across the speedway from the comfort of their cars, organizers said.
Glittering Light features more than 5 million LED lights that intertwines throughout a 2.5-mile course through the speedway.
If you can't make it to the New Year's Eve event, Glittering Lights is open through Jan.10, 2021. Wait times on most evenings are now under 30 minutes during peak traffic hours of 6:45 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., organizers said.
Visit glitteringlights.vegas for tickets and more information.
