LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's never too early for holiday cheer, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway will bring the cheer starting in November.
Glittering Lights, a 2.5 mile light course at LVMS, will run Nov. 13- Jan. 10, 2021. The course is taken by vehicle. The course will include new light displays and "other holiday surprises."
“Our fans are counting down the days until opening night,” Glittering Lights event producer John Bentham said. “We have been so honored to become a tradition in the fabric of our community and are thrilled we can present a safe experience where family and friends can enjoy the magic of the holiday season."
A portion of ticket sales benefits Speedway Children's Charities, which provides funding for hundreds of local charities. Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers a $5 discount voucher with a donation of clothing or household items. The Boy Scouts will sell concessions at the speedway.
"Glittering Lights, a world-known attraction, is a wonderful contributor to Nevada tourism during the holidays,” Clark County Commission chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “It’s great to know that my family and our Las Vegas community can enjoy the spirit of Christmas at the speedway again this year. It’s become our tradition to load up the truck with several generations of family and enjoy the lights together.”
“Glittering Lights brings thousands of Southern Nevadans and tourists to Las Vegas Motor Speedway annually,” LVMS vice president of public relations Jeff Motley said. “We look forward to hosting the 2020-21 season where guests can bring in the holidays with a festive and safe place to celebrate.”
Glittering Lights Ticket Prices 2020-21 Season
Carload Ticket – One ticket per car. You drive your own car through the lights.
- Carload Value Ticket (Mon-Thurs, some blackout dates) $25 per vehicle
- Carload Any Day Ticket (No blackout dates) $35 per vehicle
Fast Pass powered by Diamondback Land Surveying – Offered on select peak nights for shortened wait times.
- By appointment only on peak nights $55 per vehicle
Season Pass – Drive through Glittering Lights as many times as you want, even in the same night!
- Valid for all 60 nights of the 2020-2021 season $85 per season pass
