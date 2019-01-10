LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show closed out its second to last day with crowded showrooms and brilliant displays.
The 2019 show boasted multiple locations and brought in tech leaders from across the globe. Thousands of gadgets lined convention center halls and featured the latest and the greatest in technology.
From toys you can move with your mind to bendable tablets, CES has it all.
More than 130,000 people are estimated to have attended.
The last day of the CES is Friday, January 11.
