LAS VEGAS - Three days after her boyfriend was allegedly shot by a security guard, a local woman is speaking about their relationship.
Lexi Gibson said her boyfriend 27-year-old Max Garcia was partially homeless.
According to Gibson, Garcia would stay with her or his friends for a few days at a time, and insisted on not overstaying his welcome.
"He didn't want to feel like I was taking care of him. He wanted to prove to me that he could do it," said Gibson.
Gibson was with Garcia only a few nights before he was shot and begged him not to leave.
On Saturday, Gibson received a voicemail from Garcia’s mother telling her that Garcia had been shot and killed.
"At first I was in disbelief and I listened to the message again to make sure I heard it right," said Gibson.
Garcia was familiar with area where he was shot and would sleep there because he felt safe, according to Gibson.
After receiving the voicemail from Garcia’s mother, Gibson formulated a theory about the shooting.
"Maybe the officer had gone up to him and told him that he needed to leave and he said I'm just trying to sleep or something...and the security guard got his ego boost and just shot him," said Gibson.
Garcia told Gibson that he was only supposed to stay on the street for another week and would come back to stay with her if he could not find someone else to take him in.
"He told me that when he got his stuff together that he was coming back for me and he would show up with a ring, and I would be his," said Gibson.
