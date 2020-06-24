LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada will be hosting for a virtual campout this Saturday that the community can participate in.
On June 27, The Great Southern Nevada Campout will be taking place on the Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada Facebook page from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..
The event is free and open to all ages.
Anyone interested in attending can do so by registering. Those who sign up will receive a packet with cookout recipes and song lyrics.
For more information visit the Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada website.
