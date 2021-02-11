LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Craving some Thin Mints or Samoas? In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Girl Scout cookies will be sold at all Green Valley Grocery locations across Southern Nevada this year.
According to a news release, Girl Scout cookies will be sold at all 66 Green Valley Grocery locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley through Feb. 28.
“We are proud to provide assistance and a platform to aid the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada in a time when challenges prevent them from executing their legacy fundraising initiative and time-honored tradition of selling cookies every year,” shares Jessica Catanzaro, Director of Purchasing at Green Valley Grocery. “We recognize the value of the Girl Scouts program here in Southern Nevada and consider it an honor to partner with the organization to help raise funds and provide opportunities for the Scouts to earn badges through this collaboration while learning important life skills. Green Valley Grocery shares the Girl Scouts’ vision in championing all girls to make the world a better place.”
According to the release, staying consistent with pricing from 2020, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles can be purchased for $5 a box. The two specialty flavors Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics for $6 a box.
Organizers note that 100% of the proceeds from each sale will benefit local Girl Scout troops.
For more information or to purchase cookies, please call 702-385-3677, or visit girlscoutsnv.org.
