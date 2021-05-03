LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A six-year-old girl drowned on Lake Mead Saturday after winds pushed the pool float she was sharing with a friend away from the shore, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
According to a news release, Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens received the call at 2:35 p.m. and arrived on scene only minutes later. They were able to rescue one of the children but were unable to locate the second child.
The body of the second child was recovered by divers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later Saturday evening, the release states.
"It seems harmless, but a pool float is not designed for the lake. The wind on Lake Mead will take it and put a person in danger very quickly," said Warden James Mortimore. "And once the wind picks up, there is little chance of anyone swimming out to retrieve the float, I don't care how strong of a swimmer you are."
The National Park Service says similar deaths happen every year. According to the release, the biggest concern with inflatable pool toys and rafts is that they can become uncontrollable in high winds. Authorities suggest leaving the inflatables at home or tying them to the shore while using them.
It is also encouraged that everybody to use a life jacket.
