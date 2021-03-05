LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The Lion Habitat Ranch is celebrating the birthday of one of its most famous residents. Ozzie the giraffe is turning 7!
The celebrations kicked off Friday with visitors singing happy birthday to Ozzie, before he got to dig into a "cake" made of lettuce and watermelon. He was not a huge fan of the watermelon, but he happily ate the lettuce!
Ozzie has lived in Las Vegas for a long time. He actually arrived at the habitat when he was just 8months old from the Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Kansas.
"We have an area where we can take photos with Pzzie's birthday decorations, Ozzie's party favors painted boxes and also giraffe poop, lions like to roll in other animal's poop, it's kind of like their natural cologne," said Denise Souffrant, manager at the Lion Habitat.
Kids also got a chance to participate in a scavenger hunt, to learn more about Ozzie.
The festivities will continue into the weekend -- but you will need to book your spot before you head to see ozzie -- because of capacity restrictions.
