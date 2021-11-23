LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to start decorating for Christmas can pick up a tree at a beloved orchard in the valley this weekend.
Gilcrease Orchard shared on Instagram that it has received a shipment of Christmas trees for the season.
Located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, Gilcrease
says it will be selling Christmas trees Nov. 26 and 27 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The trees are natural, forest grown trees from the mountains of Beaver, Utah, the Orchard notes.
According to Gilcrease's posting:
- Trees up to 10ft - $10 per ft
- Trees larger than 10ft - $12 per ft
- Tree Stands (Half inch rebar stand with a six inch metal spike and six quart water bowl included) $25
Gilcrease Orchard says it will also be selling breakfast items during the Christmas tree sales.
Visit thegilcreaseorchard.org for more information.
