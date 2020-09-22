LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has announced its opening date for the pumpkin patch and its fall hours for 2020.
Starting Sept. 26, Gilcrease will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pumpkin patch will open on Saturday, Gilcrease confirmed.
In response to social distancing guidelines, Gilcrease said it will not have wagon rides, the hay maze or seating for concessions this season. The visual beehive and chicken coop will not be available to visit.
The orchard's beloved apple cider donuts will be sold as to-go orders only. They also have caramel apples and half-gallon bottles of apple cider.
While Gilcrease's hours are until 2 p.m., the orchard will close earlier if it hits capacity. As such, with weekends bringing more people to the orchard, Gilcrease suggests visiting during the week.
The orchard also reminds guests to please leave pets at home. Due to food safety reasons, they can not allow pets in the orchard. However, approved ADA service animals who have been trained to perform certain tasks for their owners are permitted.
Gilcrease will close for the season on Oct. 31. Visit thegilcreaseorchard.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.