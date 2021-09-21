LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Here's some welcome news for those hoping to get a jump on decorating for fall: The pumpkin patch at Gilcrease Orchard opens this weekend.
According to a social media post from the northwest valley orchard, the beloved pumpkin patch will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Gilcrease says it will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The pumpkin patch will close for the season on Oct. 31.
