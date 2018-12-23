LAS VEGAS -- Giving a pet this holiday season may seem like the perfect present. But a Las Vegas rescuer said an animal, like a puppy, comes with a lot of responsibility.
That’s why she sees too many pets returned or turned into shelters after the holidays.
Cheri Sotelo runs Las Vegas Animal Assisted Therapy. She had her last adoption event before Christmas on Sunday. While she wants to see puppies go home for the holidays, she has a strict screening process to make sure it’s their forever home.
“Puppies need activity, puppies need love, puppies need training,” she said.
And all too often, rescuers and shelters see ‘buyers remorse.’
“So it was fun, it was great, it was a novelty,” Sotelo said. “It was the most fun event, unwrapping a puppy on Christmas Day. It was a great two weeks, the kids were out of school. The kids could watch it. The kids go back to school. The young adults go back to college; and then, all of a sudden, reality kicks in. The puppy is chewing my items. The puppy is causing me to have more expenses. The puppy is crying. There’s more that I have to do on a daily basis and I’m busy.”
Sotelo said it’s disappointing when a puppy is returned.
“We get a lot of post-holiday returns,” she said. “There’s a huge influx January through March.”
To avoid those returns, Sotelo has a thorough interview process for anyone wanting to adopt, especially around the holidays.
“We want to know: Where is this family going to see themselves in 10 years?” she said. “We’re looking at some of these breeds and they’re going to live for 17 years. What are these family’s plans? What’s their daily routine? When they say, ‘Oh, I’m going to give it to a friend.’ Or ‘Oh, I work 10 hour days. I travel for work. They’ll just go to boarding.’ That’s not going to be an acceptable place for a puppy.”
Curtis Mayer is adopting Butters for his younger sister.
“We had talked to her and reminded her this is more than just a kid,” he said.
While they haven’t decided how they will gift Butters. But they did spend a long time talking about the life-long commitment.
So before that Christmas magic wears off, Sotelo said do your research, take a ‘paws,’ and think twice before bringing a pet home for the holidays.
“Before you take him or her home, where do you want to be and is that puppy with you?” Sotelo said. “It's okay to say no.”
Sotelo said if you’re not ready, local rescues and shelters are in need of fosters so you can still spend the holidays with a furry friend.
