LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- World champion bull riders are back in Las Vegas for the Tuff Hedeman bull riding competition!
The annual event produced by four time world champion Tuff Hedeman will feature three rounds of competition and end in a sudden-death ride off.
Riders will compete for a $30,000 prize, including Cody Jesus who has won half a million dollars in the sport.
"We love being here. The bright lights, the big money and the awesome fans that come," Jesus said. "Vegas is pretty cool."
The show takes place for one night only on Saturday, July 24 at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event starts at 7:00 p.m.
