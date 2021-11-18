LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following 12 days of play, Germany's Koray Aldemir was crowned the 52nd World Series of Poker World Champion, winning his first-ever Main Event.
Aldemir leaves Las Vegas with $8 million in prize winnings and the highly coveted Main Event bracelet, a 10k yellow and white gold bracelet encrusted with 2,230 rubies, white and black diamonds.
At the final table, Aldemir traded hands with George Holmes for 6.5 hours. Aldemir clinched the title on hand 223 after Holmes went all-in and Aledmir won with two pairs of tens and sevens.
Aldemir has been a professional poker player since 2012 and had amassed more than $12 million in total earnings before this year's WSOP.
NEXT UP
The tournament announced on Nov. 17 that next year's event will be held for the first time at Bally's and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino from May 31-July 19, 2022, leaving the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino after 17 years.
