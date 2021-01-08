LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- General contractors, handymen, and other home renovators are struggling to keep up with demand for services as the real estate market in Las Vegas continues to soar and sellers look to make top dollar.
“Business has basically picked up about 35 to 40% since the pandemic hit,” said Will Vanderveer, owner of Frank’s Maintenance and Repair.
Part of the increased demand for home renovations is coming from homeowners who are now working from home.
“They are the ones that are wanting to get a lot of different things done at their house and trying to make their home the most comfortable place to live because most of them are working from home. Those are the types of people who are getting the cabinets repainted, adding dens or office space,” said Vanderveer.
Homeowners who rent their properties are also partly responsible for the increase in demand for services.
Vanderveer said before the pandemic, a lot of landlords called him about full renovations.
While they are now only asking for small touch-ups, the number of income property owners who are inquiring about services has increased dramatically.
“Now they seem to want to be doing the bare minimum because housing prices are very, very high right now. So they don’t really have to do full renovations to get the kind of money that they want out of their home,” said Vanderveer.
Delinquent tenants, Vanderveer said, are also pushing landlords to fix up their homes and flip them for top dollar.
“There is kind of a form of panic selling going on, where values are so high right now that they really just want to get out of them because they have made their money, they’ve made their investment, they just want to get out of it. Plus there is a lot of fear going on because a lot of them have been stuck with no rent money,” said Vanderveer.
