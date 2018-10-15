LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Gas prices in Las Vegas rose 2 cents per gallon in the past week, with an average of $3.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 649 stations in Las Vegas.
This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.88 a gallon.
Including the change in southern Nevada during the past week, prices were 57.4 cents per gallon higher than one year ago, and 12.3 cents per gallon higher than one month ago.
The national average has increased 2.6 cents per gallon during the last month, and stands 42.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
