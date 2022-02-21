Gas prices surge to 8-year high, average $3.95 per gallon in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gas prices nationally have surged to a near eight-year high and experts say expect them to go even higher.
At the Chevron gas station at Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, across from Henderson Hospital, a gallon of gas will cost drivers $4.09 per gallon and that is not atypical in the valley.
“It is going to impact me. It’s just paying more money for the same amount of gas at the end of the day,” said Gill Cargill as he filled up in Henderson.
The pain at the pump is real for many families. For Luis Guerrero, it now costs about $100 to fill up his truck.
“It just limits our trips. We don’t go as many places as we used to, but it is what it is, you know,” Guerrero said.
Nevada has some of the highest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.
The national average $3.53, while in Nevada it's $3.95. That's up $1.06 a gallon from one year ago. If a driver has a 16-gallon tank, that's about $17 more every time they fill up. The all-time high for gas in Nevada was $4.27 in June 2008 and the valley could soon reach that.
"We could see prices moving 50 to 75 cents more per gallon if tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine,” said Doug Shupe with AAA.
In California, the statewide average hit a record high $4.72 cents per gallon on Friday.
“I am about to buy an electric car, honestly ... I am tired of buying gas,” said Shawn Stennett, a driver in San Diego.
Energy analysts believe prices are likely to keep climbing with travel demand surging as COVID-19 cases drop, and experts warn a prolonged conflict in Eastern Europe could make the situation even worse.
Some drivers like Chris Jimerson are already trying to buy less.
“I only put in $15 ... I am going to be driving a lot less,” Jimerson said.
Veteran energy strategist Dan Dicker said he can see gas prices going up to $5 per gallon. Dicker said some areas might even get to $6.50 or $7.
(1) comment
Elections have consequences. Enjoy. You voted for this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.