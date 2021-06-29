LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Experts predict it will be one of the busiest Fourth of July travel weekends on record as gas prices continue to soar. Prices at the pump have climbed throughout the year.
The average price hovers around $3.50 per gallon in Las Vegas, currently.
"Recently, It’s gone up probably 40 cents," one driver filling up his tank in Henderson said.
"I have no choice, I have to get gas one way or another," another driver said.
The national average price of gas on Fourth of July is expected to be $3.11 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, that is 43% or 93 cents more than this time last year. Rising demand as more people are looking to leave their home, and a shortage of tank truck drivers is the reason why prices are high.
"Not only gas prices. Everything is going up and that's to be expected," Henderson resident Janice Tartan has noticed.
Food prices have continued to rise, too. The USDA predicts a 2 to 3% increase from 2020 overall.
Salvatore Bocchieri filled up seven five gallon tanks of gas Tuesday night. He said with his Smith’s card discount it saves him 50 cents a gallon, so he tries to buy in bulk.
"It only allows you to fill up 35 gallons," Boccheiri said.
Other drivers have noticed the high prices on road trips, too.
“California’s worse. We went there the other day and it was nearly five bucks a gallon," Dan Brown from Henderson said.
AAA said 91% of travelers will get to their Fourth of July destination by car this weekend. That’s an estimated 43.6 million Americans. Those numbers are up by 5% compared with the previous record from before the pandemic hit in 2019, according to AAA.
Experts don't predict there will be a gas shortage, but the rising prices aren't showing any signs of dropping.
