Gas Prices Reaching Record Highs In Orange, Los Angeles Counties

COSTA MESA, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- It’s only February, but gas prices in Orange County have reached a record high.
The average price of self-serve regular in Orange County has reached $4.70 a gallon, beating the previous record set in 2012.
That has given way to a shocking sight — $4.99 a gallon for regular gas at a Chevron station in Costa Mesa. It’s the most expensive price for regular gas in Orange County, but John Doidge says he was only there because he only needed a couple of gallons, and it was the closest station to home.
“It’s all about convenience. I just needed a couple of gallons for the lawnmower, get it here real quick,” he said.
For that convenience, he paid $25 for just five gallons.
The weather is still cool and blustery, but gas prices are already approaching summer highs. The average price of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County is at $4.72 – tying the record price set in November — while Ventura County prices are right up there with Orange County. In the Inland Empire, gas prices are up to $4.65.
“Today, really expensive,” Ariana Garcia said. “I think with like having four kids, we’re always driving to practices, and to school… It’s just a lot of money that’s going to gas.”
Experts say there are a number of factors pushing gas prices up so early.
“We see record oil prices that are contributing to this high price, and also, the local refineries started shipping their summer-blend of gasoline this week, and that always traditionally pushes up prices,” Marie Montgomery of the Auto Club said.
