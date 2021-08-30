LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gas prices are up, but hopefully not for too long.
Right now, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is averaging $4.03 in the Las Vegas metro area. That's $1.35 per gallon more than one year ago, and the highest average in the valley on this day over the last ten years.
It's still lower than what some other cities are seeing, especially in California.
The rise in price is likely due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida. Analysts say we're likely to see a decrease this week.
The highest record average price for Las Vegas was in 2008, when it was $4.26 per gallon, according to AAA.
(3) comments
Inflation will really skyrocket with the Biden Administration. Just wait and pay.
Inflation is not necessarily a bad thing, especially for the majority of Americans who are in debt. The key is avoid the stagflation we experienced in the 70s.
Qwerty, what are you talking about?? Inflation is almost never good! The value of your money goes way down. What I used to pay in the grocery store for the same items I buy at $50 is now double that.
