LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - About 90 Southwest Gas technicians and contractors worked to repair a gas leak in northwest Las Vegas Thursday, the company said.
The leak was found during a leak survey at Buckskin Avenue and Shady Timber Street, and the company said it shut off gas for about 1,700 customers.
The area is secured while crews worked on repairs, a Southwest spokesperson said. There was no estimated restoration time.
