LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas this week debuted a new staging program in downtown for drivers operating on the Uber app.
According to a news release, the staging area is located at 455 S. Third St.
The release states that the program gives drivers a place to wait for a ride request, use a restroom or connect to Wi-Fi services while being off the city’s busy streets.
The city is partnering with Uber, parking technology company FlashParking, customer support provider Parker Technology and parking operator LAZ Parking to allow drivers with Uber access to the staging area, the release notes.
The garage is located between the Fremont Street Experience and Fremont East corridors on the north and the 18b Las Vegas Arts District to the south. The city said drivers will be able to park free of charge between 4 p.m. on Friday afternoons through 4 a.m. on Mondays.
According to the release, drivers with Uber can gain access to the garages by registering and verifying their status as a driver through their phone. Upon verification, drivers can download the FlashParking app, which provides access during specified hours through Bluetooth or with a digital barcode in the app.
