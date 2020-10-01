gap logo

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gap Inc. plans to virtually hire seasonal employees to support its fulfillment centers, customer contact centers and stores. 

Applicants can apply online for positions including packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through our customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services. The company says it is providing more opportunities for employees to work remotely during the holiday season. 

For more information on Gap Inc.’s holiday hiring opportunities, visit jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.

