LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gap Inc. plans to virtually hire seasonal employees to support its fulfillment centers, customer contact centers and stores.
Applicants can apply online for positions including packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through our customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services. The company says it is providing more opportunities for employees to work remotely during the holiday season.
For more information on Gap Inc.’s holiday hiring opportunities, visit jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.