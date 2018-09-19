LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The holidays are fast approaching and retail stores in the Las Vegas Valley are hiring additional employees to prepare for the surge of customers.
Gap Inc. announced its plans to hire 65,000 employees for a range of seasonal opportunities across the country. Approximately 35 of those positions are available for residents in the Las Vegas area.
Interested applicants can apply at Gap Inc.'s Holiday Hiring Day event, which is scheduled to take place at Gap, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic Factory and Old Navy stores on October 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Available positions include sales associates, customer relation representatives for call centers and shipment coordinators at distribution centers and stores.
