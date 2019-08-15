LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Members of Clark County’s Gang Intervention Team said they’re noticing more kids being swept into gangs. The group is about prevention and intervention made up of members who understand or are former gang members.
“There's at least 150 active gangs and they're on the rise,” said GIT member and former gang member, known as “Morris.” "And in the next two or three years it's going to be out of control. Unless we do something now."
Members at GIT said the start of the school year is a vulnerable time for kids, and those looking for love and acceptance by friends can be quick to fall into the lifestyle.
"There's a lot of kids out there that just go through the motions at school, looking for something else to do. And if something comes in and grabs their attention, they'll gravitate to that," said Melvin “Beetle” Ennis. "A lot of these kids are trying to build a name because they're missing something."
Ennis said kids need more positive role models in their lives to help prevent more kids from joining a gang. For kids that are already swept up, members like Morris are hoping their story will inspire kids to do better.
"I've been to prison twice for you. I've been shot twice for you. I've been smoked out on crack for 20 years for you. I'm letting you know you don't have to do that," said Morris. "I tell the kids. I want you to be a wise man. Not a smart man. A wise man learns from others mistakes. A smart man learns from his own mistakes. So learn from my mistakes."
