LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's gaming board filed a complaint on Monday to have casino magnate Steve Wynn banned from the industry.
Wynn is "unsuitable to to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole," according to the 23-page complaint filed to the Nevada Gaming Commission.
As basis for the request, the complaint points to his multiple alleged instances of sexual misconduct while overseeing Wynn Resorts, first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The complaint claims the accusations against Wynn damaged the reputation of the gaming industry in Nevada.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board says they conducted their own seven-month investigation into Wynn after the company failed to address the accusations. According to the complaint, the board found "many instances of unwelcome sexual conduct by Mr. Wynn."
Wynn was expected to appear before the board in a hearing for the allegations, but the complaint alleges he didn't appear, something he knew could result in disciplinary action.
"In his capacity as a (if not the) key executive of a major casino, Mr. Wynn's conduct was inimical to the public health, safety, morals, good order, and general welfare of the people of the State of Nevada," the complaint says.
It lists several complaints against Wynn that the company allegedly did not further investigate, many recounted from the WSJ article. The complaint later described Wynn Resorts' own harassment policy, which it says they did not adhere to after the allegations were made.
In early 2019, the Gaming Commission imposed a $20 million fine against Wynn, and more settlements were reached in Massachusetts. In the east coast case, Wynn admitted to "multiple consensual relationships during his tenure at Wynn Resorts."
In an April hearing, Wynn CEO Matthew Maddow testified there were "many victims" and "those victims felt powerless."
Each accusation in the complaint is detailed by a Nevada statute violation, pointing at the Nevada Gaming Commission to take action against Wynn.
Wynn built five properties in Las Vegas: The Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.
