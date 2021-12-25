LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gameworks has announced it is closing in Las Vegas.
The arcade and food franchise posted on Facebook Friday night that it has "no choice other than to close," after months of holding out for economic recovery.
Gameworks Guests,Thank you for the many years of memories! The past 20 months and counting we have seen our business turned upside down and the continued slow economic recovery has left us no choice other than to close.
According to Gameworks, the company has been in Las Vegas since 196.
