LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International, HBO and WET Design debuted a new Fountains of Bellagio show that features music and visuals from the popular "Game of Thrones" series.
The new show debuted on March 31 and is scheduled to run until April 13, the day before the last season of the show premiers on HBO.
"The collaboration between major entertainment brands MGM Resorts and HBO is a spectacular visual symphony that showcases 'Game of Thrones' and The Fountains of Bellagio as never before through incredible music, pyrotechnics and video projections on a wall of water," MGM said in statement.
Visuals in the show include falling snow, fire-breathing dragons and the Night King.
According to MGM, the new production will run two times a night at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. till April 13.
