LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a miserable year for the gaming and gambling industries, professionals are thrilled to be back together in person at G2E, the largest gaming trade show in the world.
"Ten times better in person," said Dino DeGregorio, exhibitioner and partner of Shark Trap Gaming. "Video, online or a Zoom call, it doesn't have the same effect. It just doesn't."
Now, perhaps more than ever, gaming visionaries say they are eager for the opportunity to show off their very latest in casino tech and innovation.
"It's time to move on with business," said Chris Strano, COO of Electronic Gaming at Arrow International. "It's very exciting. Gambling's back."
Strano, among other exhibitioners, said Tuesday his company is thrilled to be returning to the Venetian Expo for the convention this year, networking with potential customers.
"They have to see it, to feel it, and to have their hands on it," said Strano of his gaming features and products.
Many of the gaming products on display are intended to fill a need in the industry, as well as shape the future of gaming.
"We've got a new shuffler that we're developing for the casino industry," said DeGregorio.
UNLV recently helped one exhibitioner and software programmer, Robert McKee of Table Game Labs, receive a patent on his innovative table game product.
"It tells the dealer where to put certain chips, so it stays organized," said McKee of his invention.
Strano said he has been coming to this convention for 22 years.
"A lot of the important customers, and some of our key customers, are here," said Strano.
While about 27,000 people typically attend, Strano said, as expected, this year's turnout is small by comparison.
"There's not a lot of international players here, like there used to be," said Strano.
Still, there are some. FOX5 spoke with a group of exhibitioners who traveled from South Korea to be at the convention.
"We tried to persuade our company and nation to get approval to attend this show this time," said Byul Kim, representative of Kangwon Land, Inc. "It's hard to travel these days... But I hope it will get easier next year."
Meanwhile, they're staying positive. After the pandemic caused a renewed perspective on gatherings, conventioneers said they feel like they hit the jackpot to have the opportunity to attend the event in person.
"The foot traffic's been pretty good for us," said DeGregorio. "This year, we weren't sure, ya know?"
Among the topics receiving the most buzz at this year's convention: iGaming, sports betting, and digital payments.
The convention runs through Thursday, Oct. 7, and participants are also given the option to join virtually.
