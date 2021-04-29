LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada secured $1.06 billion in gaming revenue in March, breaking a record dating back to February 2013. The revenue surprised tourism and gaming experts with the extent of Las Vegas' rebound.
The numbers were reported by the Gaming Control Board. The Strip reported $500 million in profits, which is down more than 9% from March 2019.
"These numbers are all the more impressive, knowing we haven't reached full capacity or full ability," said Alan Feldman, UNLV Distinguished Fellow of the International Gaming Institute and former MGM executive.
Feldman said, the gains are due to strategic email marketing and promotions to guests who enjoy gambling, gaming and resort properties. Pent-up demand has led these guests with disposable income to return to Las Vegas, especially after their vaccination.
"They are looking at the customers who have been regular customers and who have enjoyed Las Vegas through the years," Feldman said.
Feldman added that the trend will not be sustainable as Las Vegas continues to reopen, and industry leaders must continue to bring other aspects of hospitality, tourism and conventions back.
