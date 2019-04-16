HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A gambler struck a $13 million Megabucks jackpot at Sunset Station on Sunday.
The Platinum-level casino card holder started on an IGT Megabucks Triple Red Hot Sevens slot machine at 8:28 a.m. with $40. Within minutes of playing the $3 maximum bet, the jackpot hit, Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson said via email.
The full jackpot was for $13.154,723. The hotel guest from Arizona asked to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.