LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A gambler won more than $1.8 million on a slot machine at The Venetian on Saturday.
According to IGT, the player won at about 3 a.m. on May 11. They were playing Wheel of Fortune's Wild Red 7s slot machine.
The machine is a 3-reel, 5-line slot with a minimum bet of $1. The winning wager was $5, IGT said.
The exact amount of the jackpot was $1.883,896.27. The player asked to remain anonymous.
