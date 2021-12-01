LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a contract to continue design services for a new pedestrian bridge on the Strip that is expected to cost approximately $40 million to construct.
The new pedestrian bridge, which renderings have shown will have a futuristic design, will be located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
The city of Las Vegas notes that data shows the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard is one of the busiest intersections in valley.
This intersection routinely sees 70,000-85,000 vehicles per day, along with thousands of pedestrians, according to the city. Between 2009 and 2018 there were 595 crashes that resulted in 326 injuries and two fatalities.
According to the city, the proposed design for the bridge calls for an iconic circular bridge that will give pedestrians easier access to all four corners of the intersection.
The city states that the different jurisdictions anticipate completing the design by the end of 2022.
The approximate cost will vary, depending on supply at the time of the project, the city notes. "If the project were to start today, the approximate cost would be $40 million, but leaders are hopeful supply costs will come down in the next couple of years," the city says.
