LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At the nation's fifth-largest school district, the future of the superintendent remains unclear.
Hours after the Nov. 19 Clark County School District Board of Trustees vote that gave Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara the chance to stay in his role, he was quick to mention there is no guarantee he will choose to stay in said role.
"Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment," Jara said.
The statement came after he and his lawyers sent a bombshell letter to the district, demanding $2 million for harassment and bullying.
In an email to FOX5 Wednesday, a CCSD communications representative said, "Superintendent Jara is still employed by the Clark County School District."
However, Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos said Wednesday morning that he has been giving her the silent treatment, even on work matters.
"Unfortunately our one-on-one conversations on Oct. 26, Nov. 9, and Nov. 23 were canceled by the superintendent," Cavazos said in the bond oversight meeting. "We have not had superintendent feedback at our meetings, as far as anybody to speak to him or weigh in on."
Some trustees now worry that his absence from meetings is causing "unfairness" for staff.
"I'm concerned that our superintendent is not here," said Trustee Evelyn Morales at Wednesday's meeting.
She said it made her uncomfortable to vote on making public the consent agenda meetings without gathering Jara's feedback. Cavazos said he was consulted on the agenda item, but that specific feedback wasn't received. He was absent at the bond oversight meeting.
"And because we don't have his second or third or whoever it is here, we don't know if this item actually would land appropriately with the staff," said Morales.
Cavazos said Jara has been missing from several recent meetings.
Now, the question remains: Will he stay in his superintendent role for contracted time through January 2023?
None of the seven trustees responded to FOX5's request by publication deadline.
