LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The future is uncertain for many Las Vegas valley food trucks. Just like restaurants, the mobile food vendors had to shut down in March.
Some said their businesses are now stalled through the end of the year.
“This year was very busy. It was off to a great start,” Trisha Nuckles said. She owns The Cake Wagon, a dessert truck.
Food truck owners had high hopes for 2020.
“This year was supposed to be when we really make a name for ourselves in Vegas,” Jon Batista said. He and his wife run Your-panadas. “Week One, we lost $9,000, guaranteed money on events.”
“Within two weeks of everything hit, my entire year got wiped out. All of our events got canceled,” Nuckles said.
From savory to sweet, food trucks of every specialty had to put things in park. At the peak of the pandemic, panic buying and food shortages only made things worse.
“Water prices went sky high,” Nuckles said. “For me, flour, sugar, butter, everything everyone bought to make their own bread, those are the staple ingredients for what I do. It was pretty difficult to get them.”
A nationwide meat shortage makes margins even tighter for food trucks, trying to get back in gear.
“Ground beef was gone, ribeye was gone, pork butt was gone,” Michael Dillon said. He and his wife own Onolicious.
“It’s affected everybody, more than double when you talk about chicken, all the proteins. They went up significantly,” Batista said.
Still, Your-panadas said it won’t change the serving sizes or raise prices on customers.
Onolicious, the Hawaiian fusion stop, may find stability in a more permanent set-up.
“[We are] trying to find our own location,” Dillon said. “Maybe eventually we may go to a brick and mortar.”
The key to a comeback: food trucks rely on events to bring back the crowds.
“Vegas will always bounce back,” Batista said.
