DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK (FOX5) -- The Visitor Center at Furnace Creek inside Death Valley National Park is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, according to a statement from the park.
The park said the Visitor Center was able to reopen due to a donation from the Death Valley Natural History Association. The association is the official non-profit partner for Death Valley National Park.
The donation covers the expenses for utilities, rangers and custodial staff and supplies needed to keep the Visitor Center open to the public, the association said.
"Visitor centers are the cornerstone for the visiting public," David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natural History Association, said. "This is the place you come to have your questions answered, pick up your park map, get your Jr. Ranger Patch and buy treasured souvenir items. Not having visitor centers open takes away from the visitor’s experience."
The Furnace Creek Visitor Center has been closed since the start of the partial government shutdown on Dec. 22. The donation from the association will keep the Visitor Center open until Jan. 10, the park said.
If the shutdown has not ended by then, the association said it would look at the possibility of additional donations to keep the Visitor Center open.
