NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When FOX5 was at the scene of a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, there was a man trying to calm the crowd and comfort the victim's family.
His name is Andre Crockett.
Crockett said he ended up at the scene because when he was leaving work, he saw the police lights and was worried something bad had happened.
"I saw police lights and I just saw how many there were and I just knew something devastating had happened," he said. "I went there to offer prayer and assistance. That's when the aunt came up to me, she called me by name and I just thought, 'Not again.' We just serviced this family less than six months ago."
By service, he means funeral service. Crockett owns the Serenity Funeral home near where the shooting happened. He grew up in Las Vegas and said he knows just about everyone in the community, and he said he's tired of seeing those people he knows ending up at his work.
"Last night when I got to the scene the mom was like, 'Please put a blanket over him, he's cold. He's cold!' She was acting like he was still alive."
Crockett said work is complicated, and he said he cries all the time, sometimes alone and sometimes with the families. On one hand he said he's thankful he can be there for them in their time of need, on the other hand he's sad business is booming.
"Every year, it's more and more and more," he said referring to the amount of funerals. And they are getting younger and younger. Please, please, stop the violence put the weapons down."
Andre Crockett is so motivated to institute change in North Las Vegas, he's created a nonprofit in his mother's honor.
