LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With outdoor dining restrictions lifted, local organizations took the opportunity to help raise money for the Pinball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
The Feast of Friends held a special edition of the "bonus round food truck rally" at the PHOF's Tropicana location. Food trucks like Matsuri, Raging Tacos, Signora Pizza, and Nic's Shrimp House came out for the rally.
The PHOF is trying to open a new location on the Strip, but is having trouble finishing the building because of the pandemic. They said getting more people back in the original location will help them get the money they need to finish the new building.
"We had a real tough time with the [COVID-19], we were closed completely for 12 weeks. And ever since then we've been limited to 25% capacity, so this is the first weekend we have actually been allowed to get any amount of people in here. We thought with the weather being so nice, if people realized that the Pinball Hall of Fame is open again," said owner Tm Arnold.
People in the community have been coming together to help PHOF raise the money they need. Arnold said his business got an anonymous donation of $79,000 on their GoFundMe page.
